Lok Sabha Elections: Children roped in for campaigns, lured with money

Sri Lakshmi Muthevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Though it is a violation of child rights, children are dragged into electioneering by contestants in all the constituencies of Vizag. Children wearing party t-shirts and caps and holding political flags and party symbols are seen accompanying party workers. Most of the children hail from poor families living in slum areas of the city. Their parents are sending them for electioneering with a hope that children’s daily earnings will supplement the family income during summer.

In some cases, the parents are convinced by local leaders and middlemen to send their children for electioneering with a promise of paying daily wages. Parents with children below six years of age in tow are also participating to earn money.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

According to sources, the children are paid Rs 100 to Rs 150 for taking part in election campaign half day, besides providing food. Children are seen taking part in electioneering in One Town, Beach Road, Jagadamba Junction and other localities in the city As part of election campaign, children have to walk the entire locality. Children taking part in electioneering barefoot is also a common sight.

Child rights activists and organisations have expressed serious concern over hiring of children for electioneering, stating that it amounts to child labour.Speaking to Express, Child Rights Protection Forum State president G Seetaram said, “Involving children in electioneering amounts to child labour. Political parties have made a mockery of child rights by engaging children for election campaign. The EC should look into violation of the child rights by contestants.”