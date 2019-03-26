Four killed in car mishap in Telangana

By PTI

KARIMNAGAR: Two couples were killed when their car rammed into a roadside tree after one of its front tyres burst in neighbouring Jagtial district, police said Tuesday.

The mishap occurred Monday near Dharmaram village when Konduri Manohar of Kodimal village, his wife and in-laws were proceeding for a function.

Manohar (56), who was driving the car, and Veeresham (78) were killed on the spot, Peddapalli Assistant Police Commissioner Venkata Ramana Reddy said.

Veeresham's 70-year old wife succumbed to injuries at a hospital Monday while Manohar's spouse died Tuesday without responding to treatment, he added.