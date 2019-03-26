Nothing impossible for KCR, he is monagadu: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: “With 15 MPs, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu achieved national status for the Polavaram project. With just 2 MPs, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao achieved a separate Telangana. But the BJP and Congress raise questions about what can TRS do if it wins 16 MPs,” said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s working president KT Rama Rao on Monday. Addressing a public meeting in Sircilla, he said that the TRS chief is a ‘monagadu’ and that if the party has 16 MPs in the Parliament, nothing will be impossible for KCR.

He went on to claim that with the support from allies -- West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy in AP, former Chief Minister of UP — the TRS can lead an alliance with over 150 seats in the Parliament. “All funds for State projects will be sanctioned on demand, if this happens,” he added.

‘Chowkidar nor Thekedar’

Commenting on the two major national parties, KTR said that while support for the Modi government and the prime minster was on the decline in the country, Congress has lost all its power to win more seats. He said that India does not need ‘Chowkidars’ or ‘Thekedars’ but ‘Imaandars’.

He lashed out at the saffron party for ignoring the Telangana State’s development and then quickly copying its welfare schemes at the central-level. He also ensured a seat in the proposed Federal government for MP Vinod Kumar if he wins in the upcoming elections. He urged the voters to ensure a thumping victory for Vinod Kumar and strengthen Telangana’s show of strength in Delhi.