MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi slams Congress' minimum income scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took on Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s announcement of the proposed Minimum Income Scheme and termed it as an eyewash.

Speaking at a public rally at Teegalkunta X Road in Bahadurapura constituency, Akbaruddin said, “Rahul Gandhi said that if they come to power, then 5 crore families would be getting Rs 72,000 annually. Rahul Gandhi, you were born in the 70s. Your grandmother Indira Gandhi had coined a slogan “Gareebi Hatao, Desh Bachao”. Did you eradicate poverty then?”

“Now, 48 years have gone by and your grandmother’s slogan has not come true. For just food, petroleum and fertiliser there are subsidies that cost `3.6 lakh crore. If Minimum Income Scheme is implemented it would require another `3.5 lakh crore. Where is the money?” Akbaruddin asked.