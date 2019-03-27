Home States Telangana

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao booked for faking Nirmala Sitharaman’s sign

The couple was showed a copy of an appointment letter, issued by the under secretary to the Government of India.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is turning out to be an embarrassment to the BJP, the Saroornagar police have registered a case against party general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and seven others for cheating and collecting Rs 2.17 crore using forged signatures of Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the case, registered based on orders from the Rangareddy district court, the complainant said the suspects offered her husband a Central government post and collected money in return. But they neither got the job, nor a refund.

In her complaint, Talla Pravarna Reddy said one of her relatives, Eshwar Reddy, claimed he was close to prominent BJP leaders and the “shadow” of Muralidhar Rao, Krishna Kishore, who could get a nominated post at any Central government department.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Eshwar Reddy reportedly convinced the complainant and her husband Mahipal Reddy to pay for a nominated membership of Pharma Exil, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce & Industries.

The couple was showed a copy of an appointment letter, issued by the undersecretary to the Government of India. Later, the accused tricked them by showing a letter purportedly signed by the defence minister, and collected `2.17 crore, promising that Mahipal Reddy would be made chairperson of Pharma Exil.

However, the accused delayed the appointment, and when the couple demanded their money back, Muralidhar Rao allegedly threatened them. Later, a BJP leader allegedly approached them, promising to pay them back. He even gave them signed cheques. But the money never reached them. The Delhi cybercrime cell registered a suo-moto case and recorded the victims’ statements in September 2016. Now, the couple approached the Rangareddy district court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman forging P Muralidhar Rao Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp