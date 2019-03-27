Plea in Telangana High Court challenging KCR’s election from Gajwel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday admitted a petition challenging the election of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Gajwel Assembly constituency in December 2018. The Court issued notices to the respondents, including Rao, officials from the Election Commission of India and 14 others, asking them to reply within four weeks.

Justice Shameem Akther was passing this order in the election petition filed by T Srinivas, an elector from Mamidyala village in Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district, alleging that Rao had concealed and suppressed required information and had filed an affidavit with false information while filing his nomination papers.

The petitioner also contended that Rao had failed to comply with provisions prescribed under the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that Rao had first mentioned in his affidavit that there were only two pending criminal cases against him. Later, he had filed another affidavit wherein he mentioned 64 pending cases against him. This, he said, was nothing but an attempt to mislead voters. KCR had also suppressed his income tax details, he said and urged the Court to set aside his election.

After hearing the case, the judge admitted the petition and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.