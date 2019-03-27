Home States Telangana

Telangana Lok Sabha elections: 143 nominations rejected, 503 found valid after scrutiny

Published: 27th March 2019 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 05:13 PM

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: As many as 143 nominations for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana which goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11, were rejected after scrutiny, Election Officials said Wednesday.

A total of 646 candidates had filed their nominations in the state out of which 143 were rejected and 503 were found to be in order after scrutiny on Tuesday, a release from the Telangana Election Commission said.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 28. Nizamabad topped the maximum valid nominations with 189 followed by Nalgonda 31 and Khammam 29 while Hyderabad had 19 valid nominations and Secunderabad 30.

The maximum of 27 nominations were rejected in Malkajgiri constitutency where 40 nominations were filed followed by Secunderabad where 21 nominations were rejected.

In Nizamabad, 245 nominations, over 200of them by farmers were filed protesting the alleged failure of the ruling TRS to ensure minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is seeking re-election from Nizamabad constituency.

