TRS floor leader Jithender Reddy to join BJP

TRS had refused to renominate Reddy for the constituency as he was reported to have not participated in party programmes actively.

Published: 27th March 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS Parliamentary Party leader and sitting MP from Mahabubnagar AP Jithender Reddy is all set to join the BJP. He will be inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Mahbubnagar on March 29.

According to sources, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav contacted Reddy and invited him into the party. “Reddy is in touch with national leaders,” a BJP state leader told Express. If Reddy joins BJP, it will help BJP candidate from the constituency, DK Aruna.

According to sources, the BJP national leadership has reportedly assured Reddy that his political future will be in good hands.     

Reddy has spent 25 years abroad, before he returned to AP and joined  NTR-TDP. Later, he joined BJP and won as an MP from Mahbubnagar in 1999.

