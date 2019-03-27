Home States Telangana

Turmeric ryots steadfast, won’t withdraw papers

Meanwhile, the farmers, and their movement, on Tuesday were vindicated by the prevailing prices of turmeric at the Nizamabad agricultural market yard.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP K Kavitha at a campaign meeting in her constituency on Tuesday. Seeking reelection, the TRS leader is up against several turmeric and red jowar farmers who blame her and the government for their woes | Express

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: It won’t be an easy fight for Nizamabad MP K Kavitha after all. Farmers of turmeric and red jowar from the constituency who had filed their nominations on Monday, protesting  hostile market conditions and the lack of MSP, seem adamant about going through with the elections. On Tuesday, they said they had no intention of withdrawing their papers in spite of several TRS leaders requesting the same.

As many as 220 farmers had filed their nominations, as part of a ‘mass nomination’ movement, in Nizamabad. They want the government to find a solution for the low prices they had getting for their produce and for the establishment of a turmeric board. The village development committees have agreed to bear the election expenditure.

Soon after these events unfolded, local TRS leaders, including ministers, started meeting with farmer groups’ leader to try and convince them to withdraw their papers. However, most farmers refused to budge.

Meanwhile, the farmers, and their movement, on Tuesday were vindicated by the prevailing prices of turmeric at the Nizamabad agricultural market yard. Over the past two days, farmers got only `5,000 to `6,000 per quintal. Farmers at the yard said their commitment towards their movement had only strengthened after seeing the low prices.

At the same time, BJP leaders have begun trying to cash in on the farmers’ anger towards TRS. A day ago BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had promised the party would establish a turmeric board if it comes to power at the Centre.

On Wednesday, Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy slammed Madhav: “BJP was at power at the centre, but they are blaming TRS and (MP) Kavitha on the turmeric board issue. The farmers won’t believe these lies.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp