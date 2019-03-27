Turmeric ryots steadfast, won’t withdraw papers

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: It won’t be an easy fight for Nizamabad MP K Kavitha after all. Farmers of turmeric and red jowar from the constituency who had filed their nominations on Monday, protesting hostile market conditions and the lack of MSP, seem adamant about going through with the elections. On Tuesday, they said they had no intention of withdrawing their papers in spite of several TRS leaders requesting the same.

As many as 220 farmers had filed their nominations, as part of a ‘mass nomination’ movement, in Nizamabad. They want the government to find a solution for the low prices they had getting for their produce and for the establishment of a turmeric board. The village development committees have agreed to bear the election expenditure.

Soon after these events unfolded, local TRS leaders, including ministers, started meeting with farmer groups’ leader to try and convince them to withdraw their papers. However, most farmers refused to budge.

Meanwhile, the farmers, and their movement, on Tuesday were vindicated by the prevailing prices of turmeric at the Nizamabad agricultural market yard. Over the past two days, farmers got only `5,000 to `6,000 per quintal. Farmers at the yard said their commitment towards their movement had only strengthened after seeing the low prices.

At the same time, BJP leaders have begun trying to cash in on the farmers’ anger towards TRS. A day ago BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had promised the party would establish a turmeric board if it comes to power at the Centre.

On Wednesday, Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy slammed Madhav: “BJP was at power at the centre, but they are blaming TRS and (MP) Kavitha on the turmeric board issue. The farmers won’t believe these lies.”