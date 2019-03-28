Home States Telangana

Call from CM K Chandrasekhar Rao changes life of Mancherial farmer

Sarath’s family is happy now not because Rao called up them, but their land dispute has been resolved. To make things better, they got Rythu Bandhu cheques too.

Published: 28th March 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

MANCHERIAL: Sarath, a farmer’s son from the nondescript village of Nandulapalli in Nennela mandal, Mancherial district got the surprise of his life on Wednesday — he got a phone call from none other than Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sarath’s family is happy now not because Rao called up them, but their land dispute has been resolved. To make things better, they got Rythu Bandhu cheques too.

So what really happened and what made the Chief Minister of Telangana call Sarath?
Agricultural land belonging to Kondapalli Sankaraiah’s father was transferred to his relative by local revenue officials who tampered the records. Sankaraiah tried hard to solve the problem but he gave up after a while. Sarath, who couldn’t bear to see his father’s struggle, wrote about the problem on the Chief Minister’s Facebook page, explaining his family’s agony.

The Chief Minister responded to the post and called Sarath twice. Rao took the information from Sarath in the first call.

Later, in the evening, Rao again called up Sarath and informed him that he had directed the district collector to take action. District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri immediately suspended two officials — VRO Karunakar and Revenue Inspector Peddiraju — for tampering the records.

During the fateful call, Sarath explained to Rao that his family had inherited seven acres of land from his grandfather. However, the land was surprisingly transferred to a relative, Kondapalli Sankaramma, who were now residing in Hyderabad. This relative was also getting Rythu Bandhu cheques, he had said.
Rao said that there were several farmers in the State like this. “I have wanted to rectify land records for a long time. I wanted to launch the Dharani website in June. But Revenue officials threatened to go on strike. Even in municipalities, even petty works cannot be done without greasing the palms of officials,” Rao told Sarath.

Rao also spoke of how some ‘irresponsible fellows’ had replied to Sarath’s post, saying the ‘CM was waste’ and other insipid things.  He called such people ‘barking dogs’ for posting negative comments, and added that he could not realistically attend to individual cases.

“The system should change and function on its own. The Dharani website was intended to make this possible. Some even called me Boku (useless fellow) for trying to change things”, Rao lamented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Rythu Bandhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp