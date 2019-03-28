Home States Telangana

Candidates file multiple papers to stay in fray

At Hyderabad, a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the incumbent MP, filed his paper, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi too did the same.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine that you have dreams of becoming a member of the Lok Sabha. Your party is with you, and so are your supporters. You are confident you will win. But suddenly, news breaks that your nomination has been rejected and that too due to a technicality. Interestingly, politicians have ways of avoiding such heartbreak.

In an attempt to create a safety net, many politicos have filed multiple nominations. Even if one is not accepted, the other may still be approved. For instance, TRS’ Godam Nagesh has filed four sets of papers from Adilabad. P Ramulu, Nagesh’s colleague in the party, has filed just as many nominations from Nagarkurnool. Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar from TRS and Chevelle MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, both of whom are seeking re-election, feel safe after submitting three nominations.

There is one other strategy. At Hyderabad, a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the incumbent MP, filed his paper, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi too did the same. At first, some suspected there had been a split in the family. But, soon enough, party insiders confirmed that it was just a precaution. If one brother was rejected, the other one could just as well fight the election.

It may be noted the Election Commission of India asks from every candidate, that submits his nomination in a general constituency, a security deposit of `25,000. In reserved constituencies, the amount is `12,500.

