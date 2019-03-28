Home States Telangana

Congress MLA Yellareddy’s Surender joins TRS; tenth to defect from grand old party

With Surender joining the TRS, the number of the Congress MLAs who had defected to the pink party rose to 10.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Yellareddy MLA from Congress, Jajala Surender, joins TRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is close to his target of effecting the merger of Congress Legislature Party in TRS, with one more MLA of the grand old party, joining the ranks of the pink party. In a late night development, Yellareddy MLA Jajala Surender said: “I have decided to join the TRS after the people in my constituency desired that I should join hands with KCR and take part in the effort for the development of the state.”

With Surender joining the TRS, the number of the Congress MLAs who had defected to the pink party rose to 10. The TRS, which has 101 MLAs now, needs just another three MLAs for CLP’s merger as it needs two-thirds of the 19 Congress MLAs in the House.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Surender alleged that the people were no longer with the Congress and that its leadership, of late, had become dictatorial. “If necessary, I will resign to my membership of the assembly since I am joining another party,” Surender said, adding that it was his responsibility to act in accordance with the wishes of the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Congress Defectors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp