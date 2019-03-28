Telangana government launches digital portal for MSMEs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Wednesday launched a digital business networking portal for MSMEs - Telangana State GlobalLinker (ts-msme.globallinker.com) - to digitise over 2.3 million MSMEs of the State.

After launching the portal at Secretariat, IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that by digitising all the MSMEs in the State would connect them to the global economy.

“Digitisation is going to be one of the game changers for MSME businesses as it helps them cater to customers beyond local boundaries, allows their profit to grow twice as fast and substantially increases their contribution to GDP. The solution aims to address key challenges faced by MSMEs with the core objective of making their business growth - simpler, more profitable and enjoyable,” Jayesh Ranjan said.

Those who attended the launch programme included dignitaries from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), The Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI), Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF), Federation of Telangana Small (MSME) Industries Association (FETSIA), Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (COWE), Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TICCI), Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) and others.

Telangana State GlobalLinker will provide MSMEs - a digital profile (including an online product catalogue an eCommerce store); access to global networking opportunities to find buyers & suppliers; economies of scale on a wide range of business services; access to industry news, articles and discussions.

Sameer Vakil, co-founder and CEO, GlobalLinker said: “We are immensely proud to host the Telangana government MSME network on the GlobalLinker platform. We look forward to assisting over 2.3 million MSME members to transform their business by digitizing their businesses and connecting them.’’

GlobalLinker, a unique MSME enablement ecosystem, focuses on connecting MSMEs with each other so that they can enjoy unhindered networking powered by an algorithm based ‘match-making’.