CM K Chandrasekhar Rao didn’t bother to cross-check claims, alleges Shankaramma’s daughter

Published: 29th March 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to a farmer from Mancherial district and reportedly solved his family’s land dispute, the daughter of the woman who was accused by the farmer of transferring ownership of the land illegally said the issue wasn’t so simple.

Kondapelli Mallaiah’s son Sharath had posted on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Facebook page, complaining that revenue department officials had transferred the ownership of their ancestral land to Kondapelli Shankaramma, a relative, by doctoring the records. A few days after this, on Wednesday, Rao himself called up Sharath to enquire of the issue.

The same day, Rao instructed officials to resolve the issue and see to it that the land is transferred back to Sharath’s family. A few officials were suspended and the issue was solved; Sharath’s family even got Rythu Bandhu cheques. It was considered a win for everyone - KCR was happy and so was Sharath.

On Thursday, Shankaramma’s daughter Jyothi said that Sharath had misled the CM. In an audio clip shared on various social media website, Jyothi said that Chief Minister Rao had not bothered to cross-check Sharath’s claim. Jyothi said that Sharath’s father Shankaraiah and her father Mallaiah were cousins who were set to inherit 9.26 acres of land. “The land was supposed to be divided equally between the two families. But Shankaraiah got a patta prepared for 7.01 acres, to which we objected. During the land records purification programme, the land was transferred back to us. Also, Sharath claimed that we were living in Hyderabad - this is not true. We did not receive any Rythu Bandhu money either,” she said.

