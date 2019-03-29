Home States Telangana

Newly-recruited TSSP cops skip poll duties for competitive exams

As far as the third battalion of TSSP in Ibrahimpatnam is concerned,  they have been absent for regular duties without giving prior information to officials.

HYDERABAD: Call it honing skills for further preparation of competitive exams including Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations or testing their ability in getting police jobs in Telangana police department, as many as 250 newly selected police constables who were given posting in Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) were not serious about their new police jobs.

Though they were assigned election duties, the newly joined police constables have not been reporting to duties for the past few days.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), TSSP battalions, Abhilasha Bisht told Express that they have similar problem in all the TSSP battalions after they posted a number of newly selected police constable after recruitment.  

Following the incident, the third battalion commandant has issued a circular stating that the newly recruited personnel of his battalion have absented themselves unauthorisedly without sanction of leave or permission.

“All the newly joined police constables have been recalled for election duty. We have served memos to the police constables to report for duty since their action is in violation of conduct rules. We have also counselled them,” said one of the Commandants of TSSP.

It is learnt that the officials concerned have given a last chance for the police constables to report for duty before April 1.

3-layered security for strong rooms: Hyd police
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore on Thursday visited the strong rooms located in the city at LB Stadium, Ravindra Bharathi School, Nampally, Polytechnic college, Masab Tank for providing security arrangements. There would be a  three layer security at all strong rooms, the police commissioner said. Meanwhile, election observers including IAS and IPS officers from different states have called on Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and discussed about the security arrangements and reviewed the poll preparedness.

214 critical polling stations in Cyberabad
Cyberabad police have identified 214 polling stations as critical in nature in seven Parliamentary constituencies, including Chevella and Malkajgiri, in its jurisdiction. As many as 256 route officers have been appointed to cover polling locations in Cyberabad. To ensure smooth and safe polling, 25 companies of central para military forces (CPMF) consisting BSF, SSB, CRPF and RPF have been deployed at various places. CPMF are also guarding two EVM storage points and distribution & reception centres.

