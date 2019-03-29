Sravan calls phone call a poll stunt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for speaking with a farmer over phone. “KCR is playing cheap politics. The land dispute in Mancherial is between two families. But, Rao called up the farmer only to divert the attention of the public,” Sravan told reporters here on Thursday. Sravan wondered why the government was not uploading the land records on public domain.

Sravan said that the Chief Minister’s phone call drama was enacted to divert people’s attention from the humiliating defeat of TRS-backed candidates in Legislative Council elections and that it was a cheap publicity stunt.