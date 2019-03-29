Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lauds NGOs for their role in reviving values

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged NGOs like Badrivishal Pitti Trust to undertake activities towards eradicating social evils and building a new and prosperous India that is free of prejudices, corruption, illiteracy and poverty.

Delivering the Badrivishal Pannalal Pitti Memorial lecture organised by the Badrivishal Pannalal Pitti Trust here on Thursday, the Vice President said that it was important to revive age-old values of humanism and philanthropy. “I am delighted to learn that the Trust earmarks `2 crore annually to social service, including taking care of the elderly. I am hopeful that these noble acts by the Trust would inspire many corporates and and other organizations to do their bit,” he said. Speaking about late Badrivishal, Naidu said that he exemplified the role of a socially conscientious citizen.