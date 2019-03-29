Home States Telangana

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lauds NGOs for their role in reviving values

Speaking about late Badrivishal, Naidu said that he exemplified the role of a socially conscientious citizen.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged NGOs like Badrivishal Pitti Trust to undertake activities towards eradicating social evils and building a new and prosperous India that is free of prejudices, corruption, illiteracy and poverty.

Delivering the Badrivishal Pannalal Pitti Memorial lecture organised by the Badrivishal Pannalal Pitti Trust here on Thursday, the Vice President said that it was important to revive age-old values of humanism and philanthropy. “I am delighted to learn that the Trust earmarks `2 crore annually to social service, including taking care of the elderly. I am hopeful that these noble acts by the Trust would inspire many corporates and and other organizations to do their bit,” he said. Speaking about late Badrivishal, Naidu said that he exemplified the role of a socially conscientious citizen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp