CLP petition against defected MLAs not accepted

Published: 30th March 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leaders during a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders faced an embarrassing situation on Friday when the Telangana Legislature secretary did not accept their petition seeking disqualification of the ten Congress MLA who defected to TRS. After the CLP meeting at Gandhi Bhavan here, the Congress MLAs led by their leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka went to the Legislature secretary to submit the petition but the secretary refused to take the petition from the Congress MLAs.

The secretary told them that he cannot accept the petition or memorandum without the consent of the Speaker. He told the Congress leaders that the rules would not permit him to take the petition without the approval of the Speaker. However, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was not available in the city.

As the Legislature secretary refused to take the petition, the Congress leaders returned from the Assembly. They will soon be submitting a petition to the Speaker seeking disqualification of ten defected MLAs. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, later speaking to media persons, alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had no plans to become the Prime Minister but instead was trying to make Modi the Prime Minister again.

‘Raakshasa kreeda’

The CLP leader alleged that the AIMIM, TRS and BJP seems to have joined hands and enacting a “big demoniacal play” in politics. Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that TRS chief and CM had no intentions to become Prime Minister, but trying to win 16 Lok Sabha seats only to support BJP government later. No one would greet Rao in Delhi, even if he won 16 seats. But, Rao’s intention behind winning 16 seats is to support Modi. This would ensure Rao that the Central government would not order an inquiry into his corrupt deeds, he said.

“There are no plans for KCR to become Prime Minister or to do service to the people. His idea to win 16 seats is to support the BJP only,” the CLP leader said.He recalled that Rao supported demonetisation, introduction of GST and even lauded Narendra Modi on several occasions. “All your (KCR) efforts are only to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again,” Vikramarka said.

He also demanded that AIMIM too spell out its stand on the next Prime Minister. The TRS joined hands with AIMIM. The TRS is supporting Modi.  “It means that the AIMIM too joined hands with BJP. AIMIM, TRS and BJP are playing big demoniacal game (pedda raakshasa kreeda) in politics. I doubt that the law and order problem may surface in the state due to this,” he said.

He called upon the people to teach KCR a fitting lesson, who ridiculed the democracy by poaching the Congress MLAs. Bhatti said that that the victory of Jeevan Reddy in the recent Council elections was nothing but people protecting the democracy. He said that the MLC election result would be repeated in the Lok Sabha polls.TRS MLC T Jeevan Reddy alleged that the TRS government failed to give pay revision commission (PRC) or interim relief (IR) to government employees.

Uttam skips meet

The CLP meeting was held to discuss the arrangements for the AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s three election meetings and also to discuss the defection of Congress MLAs to TRS.

TPCC president and MLA N Uttam Kumar Reddy was absent as he was busy in electioneering in Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. It may be recalled that when the CLP meeting was held on February 22, as many as 19 Congress MLAs attended the meeting.  So far, ten Congress MLAs have defected to TRS.

