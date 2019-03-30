Dump dynasty rule of TRS, Congress: PM Modi in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a fervent plea to the people of the State to dump KCR and his family as well as the Congress in the ensuing elections to Lok Sabha.

Addressing an election rally in Mahbubnagar from where DK Aruna is in the fray on BJP ticket, the Prime Minister wanted the people to realise that KCR, after his election to Lok Sabha from this constituency in 2009 had not done anything then or now as chief minister.

“He and his family had benefited but you have not, though you had sent him to Lok Sabha. He, his son, his daughter, and his nephew were the beneficiaries of your largesse,” Modi said and wondered why KCR had not yet given his explanation for advancing the elections to the Assembly in December last year.

Simultaneous elections to both Assembly and Lok Sabha would have helped the country in saving on huge election expenditure, he noted.

“KCR knew that if simultaneous elections take place for both Assembly and Lok Sabha, he would bite dust in both the polls as BJP’s stock was on an upward trajectory. That was why he went for early elections basing on the prediction of an astrologer,” he said.

Taking exception to KCR’s friendship with AIMIM, he said KCR was doing only to derive more political benefit in the polls to feather his own nest for his family to live happily. He came down heavily on the Congress also and said there was not much difference between the grand old party and the TRS. “Both are dynasty and family-centric parties and they are more interested in their own welfare than people,” he said and pointed out that many leaders were bidding adieu to the Congress and were joining the BJP because they were fed up with its lack of vision and its tainted history.

The Prime Minister said both the TRS and the Congress were working in league with each other and that they were birds of the same feather. Modi wanted people to exercise discretion and vote for a party that would take the country forward. “I have come to you to seek your blessings. You have seen how this chowkidar has worked for the last 60 months. A lot remains to be done. We have ensured no terror strikes took place anywhere in the country, except in Kashmir,” he said.

Modi, referring to the creation of 10 per cent quota in jobs for economically weaker sections in general category, said that it vindicated the commitment of the NDA for the sections whose problems had remained unattended to.

The reservations are meant for removal of economic inequalities among various sections of the people. Earlier, before the advent of the NDA in 2014, it had been the practice of the Congress dispensation to trigger clashes among castes for political benefit. “Ten per cent quota is a historic decision,” he said.

Modi took exception to the Congress for trying to convert into a political issue India’s surgical strikes at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror strike.Unable to put up with the loathsome and detestable politics, leaders were leaving the Congress for BJP, he said.

‘Copying Centre’s schemes’

The TRS govt has been labelling the Centre’s programmes as that of the State, Modi alleged