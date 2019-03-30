Lok Sabha elections: Mass nominations force Nizamabad admin to work overtime

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The mass nominations movement by the frustrated farmers not only changed the election scenario in the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency but also left the district administration working overtime. Ever since the farmers filed their nomination papers for the April 11 Lok Sabha polls, the administration has been, quite literally, forced to spend sleepless nights. As many as 178 farmers filed their nominations, taking the number of candidates who entered the fray in the segment to 185.

According to officials, on March 25, the last day of nominations, District Collector and ERO MR Rao had to work extra hours. In fact, they worked till 5 am the following day.

On March 28, the last day for withdrawing nominations, too the officials and staff had to work till the early hours of the following day. While the Election Commission will now be forced to use the ballot papers and not EVMS, the officials have already prepared model ballot paper and allocated symbols to the candidates.

Some of the officials have reportedly left the district for other places to find the solutions, including the possibilities of printing the ballot papers and to know the availability of ballot boxes. On this issue ERO continue in touch with higher officials.

Meanwhile, the ERO office has prepared the list starting with the name BJP candidate D Arvind, followed by TRS candidate K Kavitha and Congress contestant Madhu Yaskhi. Rest of the Independent candidate’s photos and names are listed in alphabetical order.