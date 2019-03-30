Home States Telangana

Lok Sabha elections: Mass nominations force Nizamabad admin to work overtime

According to officials, on March 25, the last day of nominations, District Collector and ERO MR Rao had to work extra hours. In fact, they worked till 5 am the following day.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Election nomination

Representational Image. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The mass nominations movement by the frustrated farmers not only changed the election scenario in the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency but also left the district administration working overtime. Ever since the farmers filed their nomination papers for the April 11 Lok Sabha polls, the administration has been, quite literally, forced to spend sleepless nights. As many as 178 farmers filed their nominations, taking the number of candidates who entered the fray in the segment to 185.

According to officials, on March 25, the last day of nominations, District Collector and ERO MR Rao had to work extra hours. In fact, they worked till 5 am the following day.

On March 28, the last day for withdrawing nominations, too the officials and staff had to work till the early hours of the following day. While the Election Commission will now be forced to use the ballot papers and not EVMS, the officials have already prepared model ballot paper and allocated symbols to the candidates.
Some of the officials have reportedly left the district for other places to find the solutions, including the possibilities of printing the ballot papers and to know the availability of ballot boxes. On this issue ERO continue in touch with higher officials.

Meanwhile, the ERO office has prepared the list starting with the name BJP candidate D Arvind, followed by TRS candidate K Kavitha and Congress contestant Madhu Yaskhi. Rest of the Independent candidate’s photos and names are listed in alphabetical order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizamabad Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp