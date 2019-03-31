Home States Telangana

Former Union minister Sai Prathap quits Telugu Desam

Even though he had written three letters to theChief Minister about the problems of Rayalseema, he had not received any reply so far.

Published: 31st March 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister A Sai Prathap. (Photo EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Former Union Minister A Sai Prathap has quit the Telugu Desam party and also resigned to his primary  membership. Speaking to media here on Saturday, he said that he had sent his resignation letter to the TDP high command. Sai Prathap has been distancing himself from the party activities for the last few months. He said that he joined the TDP for the development of the region.

Even though he had written three letters to the Chief Minister about the problems of Rayalseema, he had not received any reply so far. Sai Prathap claimed that even though he was made in-charge of Rajampet Parliamentary constituency, he was not informed about party activities.

He said that he was denied appointment, when he went to Amaravati to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and party State president K Kala Venkata Rao to seek ticket for his son-in-law Sai Lokesh. The ex-minister said that he would announce future course of action after discussing with his followers. Sai Prathap contested nine times from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency and won six times in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

He worked as Minister of State for Steel in the UPA government during the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh. He had received huge media attention for his dissent against the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh and he opposed carving of another State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Desam party Former Union Minister Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp