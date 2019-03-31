Former Union minister Sai Prathap quits Telugu Desam

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former Union Minister A Sai Prathap has quit the Telugu Desam party and also resigned to his primary membership. Speaking to media here on Saturday, he said that he had sent his resignation letter to the TDP high command. Sai Prathap has been distancing himself from the party activities for the last few months. He said that he joined the TDP for the development of the region.

Even though he had written three letters to the Chief Minister about the problems of Rayalseema, he had not received any reply so far. Sai Prathap claimed that even though he was made in-charge of Rajampet Parliamentary constituency, he was not informed about party activities.

He said that he was denied appointment, when he went to Amaravati to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and party State president K Kala Venkata Rao to seek ticket for his son-in-law Sai Lokesh. The ex-minister said that he would announce future course of action after discussing with his followers. Sai Prathap contested nine times from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency and won six times in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

He worked as Minister of State for Steel in the UPA government during the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh. He had received huge media attention for his dissent against the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh and he opposed carving of another State.