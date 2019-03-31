Home States Telangana

Respond to unemployed graduates' plea on TSPSC common recruitment test, Telangana HC tells government

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was dealing with a petition filed by some unemployed graduates seeking stay of all further proceedings of the notifications issued by the TSPSC last year.

Published: 31st March 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the State government to respond to the petition filed by some unemployed graduates challenging the decision of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in conducting a ‘common competitive recruitment test’ for selection and appointment of different posts notified under separate notifications issued by the commission last year.

The petitioners' counsel told the court that the TSPSC has issued separate notifications to fill 1,521 Group IV ministerial posts in different departments, 72 vacancies of junior assistants in TSRTC, 124 vacancies of bill collector posts in GHMC and 76 vacancies of assistant accounts officer grade-II in the State Bewerages Corporation. Some of the said posts were of district cadre posts, while others fall under zonal and State cadre.

The petitioners and others have applied for more than two notifications by paying separate application and examination fees, but the TSPSC has issued hall tickets to the candidates stating it as ‘common hall ticket’ for recruitment to the said posts.

“A common competitive written examination” to all the posts was held on Oct 7, last year and there would be no further examination. Results were published on March 19 this year.  TSPSC has published a general ranking list showing same marks of all the candidates, including the petitioners, against all the notifications, he pointed out and urged the court to grant stay of all further proceedings of the said notifications. After hearing the case, the judge directed the government counsel to respond on the issue by Monday and adjourned the case hearing.

