Telangana BJP chief Laxman accuses CM Chandrasekhar Rao of ‘taking terrorist’s side’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lacked confidence in the Indian Armed Forces, State BJP unit president K Laxman said that KCR “bought” terrorist Masood Azhar’s argument that nobody was killed in the Balakot air strikes and accused him of “taking the terrorist’s side.”​

“It is shameful of you (KCR) to say that no one was killed in the air strikes and in turn, taking the side of Masood Azhar. He is undermining the might of the armed forces,” said Laxman during a press meet on Saturday.

The BJP leader also questioned KCR’s patriotism for allegedly backing the terrorist’s argument. “How can you call yourself an Indian if you believe what a terrorist says and not the army?”