Home States Telangana

Telangana: No word yet on free EAMCET coaching, students worried

Last year at the beginning of the current academic year, the Board had decided that free coaching classes would be imparted soon after the academic session commenced.

Published: 31st March 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Crowd of students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With only a month left for Eamcet and NEET to be conducted, students and teachers of government junior colleges are still awaiting a communication from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) for a go-ahead on conducting special classes for students appearing for the test.

Last year at the beginning of the current academic year, the Board had decided that free coaching classes would be imparted soon after the academic session commenced. However, even a fortnight after the Intermediate examinations have ended, there is still no intimation from the Board on the classes. 

Laxma Reddy, assistant director, TSBIE, said that by Monday a communique would be issued regarding coaching classes but refused to divulge any details about it. On account of inordinate delay in commencement of the classes, a number of students have already enrolled themselves in private coaching classes and others who do not have the resources to do so, are worried about their prospects. 

The initiative was taken by the Board in 2015 to ensure that students of government Intermediate college were not put to any disadvantage in the competitive examination due to lack of training. The first batch of students was given free training for Eamcet in 2016 in two phases. 

“Last year the classes had started just a day after Inter exams ended. Students had adequate time to prepare for the exam. In fact, teachers were ready to work without remuneration. We did it last time and are ready to do this time also, provided BIE takes a decision,” said M Raghavendra, a government junior college teacher from the city.  

A senior official from the Board on condition of anonymity said that the Board had earlier decided that the 35 day-long training would be conducted in a residential mode. But the proposal was dropped after opposition from teachers and students saying that the government-run institutions that were to serve as residential spaces lacked facilities like toilets for girls. Later, it was communicated that the coaching would be conducted during the day, in two centres in each district.

“Till now there is no clear communication. If the coaching is non-residential then I will have to spend `400 to commute daily from Achampet to Mahbubnagar which takes around 4.5 hours. It would not be feasible for me,” says S Gayatri, a student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EAMCET coaching NEET Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp