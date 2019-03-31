Telangana: No word yet on free EAMCET coaching, students worried

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With only a month left for Eamcet and NEET to be conducted, students and teachers of government junior colleges are still awaiting a communication from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) for a go-ahead on conducting special classes for students appearing for the test.

Last year at the beginning of the current academic year, the Board had decided that free coaching classes would be imparted soon after the academic session commenced. However, even a fortnight after the Intermediate examinations have ended, there is still no intimation from the Board on the classes.

Laxma Reddy, assistant director, TSBIE, said that by Monday a communique would be issued regarding coaching classes but refused to divulge any details about it. On account of inordinate delay in commencement of the classes, a number of students have already enrolled themselves in private coaching classes and others who do not have the resources to do so, are worried about their prospects.

The initiative was taken by the Board in 2015 to ensure that students of government Intermediate college were not put to any disadvantage in the competitive examination due to lack of training. The first batch of students was given free training for Eamcet in 2016 in two phases.

“Last year the classes had started just a day after Inter exams ended. Students had adequate time to prepare for the exam. In fact, teachers were ready to work without remuneration. We did it last time and are ready to do this time also, provided BIE takes a decision,” said M Raghavendra, a government junior college teacher from the city.

A senior official from the Board on condition of anonymity said that the Board had earlier decided that the 35 day-long training would be conducted in a residential mode. But the proposal was dropped after opposition from teachers and students saying that the government-run institutions that were to serve as residential spaces lacked facilities like toilets for girls. Later, it was communicated that the coaching would be conducted during the day, in two centres in each district.

“Till now there is no clear communication. If the coaching is non-residential then I will have to spend `400 to commute daily from Achampet to Mahbubnagar which takes around 4.5 hours. It would not be feasible for me,” says S Gayatri, a student.