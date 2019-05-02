Ready to do anything to ensure justice for students: P Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao has called for a Statewide bandh on May, 2 to protest against the Intermediate result fiasco. The party has called for a peaceful protest and has requested all businesses to shut shop.

“The true culprits should be identified and punished,” Rao said, while demanding that there should be a judicial inquiry into the issue. He demanded that Globarena Technologies be punished and appropriate action be taken against anyone and everyone responsible for the goof-up

Speaking at a press conference, Rao alleged that is due to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s failure to project confidence that so many students had committed suicide. “We are ready to do whatever we can, to ensure that justice is done to them and their parents,” he said. Meanwhile, BJP State president K Laxman, who was on the third day of his indefinite hunger strike, wrote an open letter, saying that fiasco is unprecedented. “In the five decades of the Intermediate Board’s existence, there has never been a problem,” he said.

Secunderabad MP and party leader Bandaru Dattatreya too shot off a letter to the chief minister, asking him to sack Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

‘Corruption on the rise in State’

Incumbent Mahbubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy, a former TRS leader now with BJP, demanded a judicial inquiry into the result goof-up. He said it was the result of a massive scam and said this showed corruption was on the rise in Telangana. “How could the government give the contract to a company like Globarena? I demand that a sitting HC judge investigate the matter,” he said.