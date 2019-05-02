Their frustration is evident: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Shiv Sena over call for ‘burqa ban’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging the Election Commission of India to take action against the Shiv Sena, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Maharashtra-based party for an article in its mouthpiece “Saamna” where it allegedly urged for a ban on burqa.

Owaisi claimed that the article was a violation of Model Code of Conduct, and said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party should know of the Constitutional autonomy to all Indian citizens. “I am to remind them that the Supreme Court’s judgment on privacy, the Supreme Court judgment on (Article) 377 clearly lays down that choice,” Owaisi said while speaking to media persons.

Owaisi said that these statements were indicative of Shiv Sena’s frustration arising out from the realisation that the party would not win enough seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the ‘Saamna’ report, the Sena had said if burqa was banned in “Ravan’s Lanka, then why not in Ram’s Ayodhya.”

5 questions on Gadchiroli attack

A “pained” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the Maoist attack in Gadchiroli which claimed the lives of several security personnel and said those responsible for the security lapse were “incompetent and malevolent”.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “What happened in #Gadchiroli is highly condemnable & my condolences are with the near ones of those brave personnel...I have some questions... Who’s responsible for the highest security personnel casualties in 5 years? (2) Can we expect more than just 56 inch, ghar mein ghus ke, etc? (3) Who’s responsible for lapses that result in such routine violence? Obviously, you & I aren’t Those who ARE, have long decided to do a bad job & blame it on anything but their own incompetence & malevolence. If political accountability was fixed after the first such attack, would India have lost so many of its bravest men?”