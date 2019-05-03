Home States Telangana

Major reshuffle of IAS officers on the cards 

Chief Minister KCR plans to transfer at least 15 officers by the end of this month

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, it seems, has planned a major reshuffle of IAS officers after the model code of conduct period ends. The talk among official circles is that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will transfer 15 officers at the end of this month, or the first week for June. While deciding the officers’ future departments, Rao will likely keep in mind the recent goof-up in the Intermediate examination results and the numerous corruption charges against the Revenue Department. 

Sources said the powers that be are contemplating shunting out a couple of IAS officers supposed to be responsible for the Intermediate fiasco, which had led to widespread agitations across the State. 
Some senior bureaucrats reportedly advised the government against taking action against said errant officer immediately, as it would imply the government is admitting to problems in the way the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has functioned. Sources say the government is considering Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha for the post of Secretary of BEI. 

Crusade against Revenue
The chief minister is also unhappy with the Revenue department. He may revamp the department soon and transfer most of its employees. According to sources, an officer wanted to go to Central services on deputation. But, the Chief Minister did not take an action on his application. Rao may take a decision on that only during the reshuffle. 

A senior official told Express that when efficient officers were in charge of departments, the functioning of such departments was good. “After the introduction of GST, every one had doubts over the functioning of the Commercial Taxes Department, which is notorious for bribery. But, now the Commercial Taxes department has outperformed other States in GST collections. The IT, Industries and Municipal Administration department too is functioning well,” an IAS officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp