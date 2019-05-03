Major reshuffle of IAS officers on the cards 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, it seems, has planned a major reshuffle of IAS officers after the model code of conduct period ends. The talk among official circles is that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will transfer 15 officers at the end of this month, or the first week for June. While deciding the officers’ future departments, Rao will likely keep in mind the recent goof-up in the Intermediate examination results and the numerous corruption charges against the Revenue Department.

Sources said the powers that be are contemplating shunting out a couple of IAS officers supposed to be responsible for the Intermediate fiasco, which had led to widespread agitations across the State.

Some senior bureaucrats reportedly advised the government against taking action against said errant officer immediately, as it would imply the government is admitting to problems in the way the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has functioned. Sources say the government is considering Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha for the post of Secretary of BEI.

Crusade against Revenue

The chief minister is also unhappy with the Revenue department. He may revamp the department soon and transfer most of its employees. According to sources, an officer wanted to go to Central services on deputation. But, the Chief Minister did not take an action on his application. Rao may take a decision on that only during the reshuffle.

A senior official told Express that when efficient officers were in charge of departments, the functioning of such departments was good. “After the introduction of GST, every one had doubts over the functioning of the Commercial Taxes Department, which is notorious for bribery. But, now the Commercial Taxes department has outperformed other States in GST collections. The IT, Industries and Municipal Administration department too is functioning well,” an IAS officer said.