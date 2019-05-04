EAMCET day one: Students find Maths paper lengthy

Home States Telangana

The Engineering, Agriculture And Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 recorded 94 per cent turnout on day one of the test, that commenced on Friday. 

Students before appearing for TS EAMCET in Hyderabad | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Engineering, Agriculture And Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 recorded 94 per cent turnout on day one of the tests, that commenced on Friday. 

The exam was uneventful with no untoward incidents reported from any of the 94 centres in both Telugu states. The test was held in two sessions, from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm.

Students found the paper moderate in difficulty with Mathematics section being lengthy, Physics moderately difficult and Chemistry easy for both the sessions. 

“Comparatively TSEAMCET was easier than APEAMCET, at least on day one. We are expecting the trend will be the same during the ensuing days as well - one paper difficult, one lengthy and another easy,” said P Parmeela, academic head of the Narayana Group of Institutions.

The computer-based entrance test will continue till May 9. The exam for EAMCET’s engineering stream will appear again on Saturday and Monday. The tests will be followed by Agriculture and Medical stream tests will be held on the following two days.

