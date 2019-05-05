Home States Telangana

Intermediate results fiasco: TSBIE ropes in Noida-based firm for result re-verification

Meanwhile, recounting and re-verification process of intermediate results of 3.5 lakh students is underway in 12 centres since April 25 and is expected to be completed by May 8.

Telangana Intermediate exam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the recommendations of the three-member committee, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday has decided to rope in a Noida-based company, Datatech Methodex, as an independent firm that will process re-verification of results, parallelly with city-based Globarena Technologies.

The committee headed by GT Venkateshwar Rao of Telangana State Technological Services (TSTS) in its report last week said that the re-verification process could be handled by Globarena but simultaneously it should be done by another independent agency. It added that the results of both the firms would be compared before announcing them.

However, Datatech Methodex does not have a squeaky clean image as the firm was involved in Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) scam in August 2018. Marks of 200 candidates had been inflated by 100 marks to qualify them in the test, enabling them to get selected the government posts. It was revealed that the marks were manipulated using separate OMR sheets. Datatech had been contracted for scanning the OMR sheets of the recruitment exam.  

Meanwhile, recounting and re-verification process of intermediate results of 3.5 lakh students is underway in 12 centres since April 25 and is expected to be completed by May 8. The entire process of re-verification will be overlooked by the Centre for Good Governance and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, to ensure that there are no discrepancies in the results processed by the two independent tech firms.

