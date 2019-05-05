Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi predicts good show by regional parties

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said there are nearly 300 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country where candidates of regional parties are going to be major contenders.

Published: 05th May 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said there are nearly 300 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country where candidates of regional parties are going to be major contenders. “In 130-140 seats, national parties will be dominant. In the remaining 300 odd seats, regional parties will play an important role. Thus, I am of the opinion that the tally of regional parties will be very high,” said the Hyderabad MP.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Dismissing claims that TRS and YSRCP would ally with BJP after elections, he said, “I am sure that whether it is K Chandrasekhar Rao or YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they will definitely not go with BJP. For Jagan, what is important is the special category status for AP. For KCR, the key point is federalism. He has maintained for a while that there are too many State subjects in the Concurrent list.”
Owaisi also slammed PM Narendra Modi for his statement that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were in touch with him. 

“If a PM goes to West Bengal, and says that after elections, 40 of your (TMC) MLAs will cross over to BJP, what is the message he is sending to all regional parties? That ‘I’ll break your party?” he asked.
He said Modi and his government had destroyed or weakened all democratic institutions in the country. “This country will not allow such horse-trading,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Lok Sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 regional parties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp