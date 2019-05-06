Home States Telangana

Telangana: Party-hopper MLA Rega Kantha Rao faces wrath of Congressmen

Sunday was a bad day for Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao. He had to contend with angry Congress workers on his visit to Reddypalem village of Burgampad mandal. 

Published: 06th May 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao

Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao (Photo | Rega Kantha Rao/Twitter)

By Express News Service

Rega Kantha Rao had been elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket. However, within a couple of months, he defected to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti. Several men from his old party confronted him on his defection and obstructed him from campaigning for TRS ahead of the upcoming ZPTC and MPTC polls. 

“We worked hard to get you elected. The people put their faith in Congress and voted for you. But, you betrayed the party,” the Congressmen told Rao. The shocked MLA made a hasty retreat and left the village. 

Only a day ago, Yellandu MLA B Haripriya, another Congress defector, too faced a similar situation when she was obstructed by Congress workers at Govindarama village of Kamepalli police. Five TRS workers were injured in the resultant brawl. 

