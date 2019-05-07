Congress claims Telangana poll officer favoured TRS during LS elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar had announced an increase in the polling percentage of the Lok Sabha elections, but later revealed a decreased number, TPCC Election Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy alleged that the CEO had acted in favour of the ruling TRS party. “A conspiracy was hatched to reduce the increased poll percentage,” Reddy alleged.

At 5 pm on the polling day (April 11), the CEO said that the voting percentage was 61 per cent. But on the following day, he stated that the poll percentage was 72. But later, according to the Election Commission, the percentage was put at 60.15 per cent, Reddy said.

The Congress party has written to the CEO to furnish the details of poll percentage at all 17 Lok Sabha segments. But, there has been no response from the CEO till date, he said. The poll percentage according to returning officers was 39.49 per cent in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. But, it was changed later. The role of CEO was questionable, Reddy said.