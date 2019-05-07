AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan accuses NALSAR of denying seats to locals, BCs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party on Monday accused NALSAR University of Law of blatantly violating the law by denying 85 per cent quota for students from Telangana, and for not reserving any seats for students from the BC community.



Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said, “NALSAR has reserved 20 per cent of the seats for ‘local candidates’, against a statutory requirement of 85 per cent.”

The Congress leader said the university did not provide any reservation for BCs, which is in violation of the. “BC students are entitled to 29 per cent of the seats,” he said. He also released an open letter to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, speaking of the gross injustice being meted out to the students, particularly in the context of admissions to NALSAR.