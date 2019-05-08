Home States Telangana

Congress threatens to move court over EC’s ‘illegal’ notification for MLC polls

This irked the ruling Congress that has placed itself on the offensive ever since its MLAs expressed willingness to join the TRS.

Telangana Chief Election Officer, Rajat Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a strong exception to issue of notification for by-election to the three MLCs from Local Authorities Constituency, even as the elections for MPTCs and ZPTC are on, the Congress accused the ruling TRS that it is hand in glove with the ECI.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy held that the notification stands “illegal” and that they should be postponed by two weeks or his party would be forced to fight a legal battle. “We will take the issue to the doors of the court,” he said.

At a time when elections to local bodies are in full swing, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified for the election which means that the newly-elected MPTCs and ZPTCs would not be able to vote. The MPTC and ZPTC who previously held positions are set to vote now.

“The notification is given by the ECI for MLC elections and within ten minutes the TRS announces its candidates. This is nothing but an illegal act,” Uttam Kumar Reddy remarked after meeting Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar.

What the Congress claims is that the electoral list was not declared before announcing the schedule for MLC elections which amounts to an unfair practice. “The CEO claims that he does not know anything. I do not understand the relation that TRS has with ECI. He says elections should be held in December first week, and it happens.... this is illegal,” he rued.

MCC in force

The Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI demanded that the newly-elected MPTCs and ZPTCs should be the ones to elect the MLCs and the elections should be postponed by two more weeks.

CEO Rajat Kumar on Tuesday issued a notification to conduct by-polls. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on Tuesday. The elections will be held on May 31 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will take place on June 3, said CEO Rajat Kumar.

The last date for filing of nominations is May 14, scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15, the last date for withdrawal is May 17.

No bar on persons with pending court cases

CEO Rajat Kumar clarified that there is no bar on persons against whom court cases are pending to contest the polls or exercising their franchise. He also said that if any seat that falls vacant after the resignation or death of a sitting member, elections need to be conducted within six months. There are a few more vacant seats for which elections will be conducted within the six-month time limit, he said.

