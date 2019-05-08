Home States Telangana

Telangana: Sudden influx of ‘wealth’ to oustees could be a cause for worry

With a background in agriculture, these families lack any experience in managing land, cash; gambling and drinking could increase to unprecedented levels

Published: 08th May 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sattaiah, an oustee, with his three sons who together received over `1 crore worth compensation in cash and kind, at Laxmapur village in Siddipet

Sattaiah, an oustee, with his three sons who together received over `1 crore worth compensation in cash and kind, at Laxmapur village in Siddipet (Photo| EPS)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: There is a popular saying among the Havasupai Apache Indians in the United States, a people displaced repeatedly by various development projects: “Land is like diamonds but money is like ice”. Back home in Telangana, the saying could help explain why despite receiving compensations worth more than Rs 1 crore, oustees continue to demand land in exchange for land, instead of the compensation.

Under the recently expedited distributions of Rehabilitation and Resettlement packages to oustees of the Mallanna Sagar project, many interesting incidents have come up. It seems that families with children above 18 years of age, at the time of receiving the compensation, are benefiting more than others. And yet, the beneficiaries remain dissatisfied and hope for an agricultural land instead of housing plots or 2 BHK residences.

For instance, Teegulla Sattaiah, a resident of Laxmapur village in Siddipet’s Thoguta mandal, has three grown-up sons. As part of the compensation for Sattaiah’s one-acre plot, he was given Rs 7.5 lakh in compensation, along with a 250-sq yard plot, with an estimated land value of Rs 30 lakh. His three sons will also receive Rs 5 lakh compensation and 250-sq yard plots, each. The total compensation received by the family then becomes nearly Rs 1.12 crore.

While the number may sound phenomenal, the reality is a little more complex. Firstly, Sattaiah says the land parcels being handed out are located close to Gajwel’s education hub and there is time before the plot reaches the said value.

Further, as an agricultural background, Sattaiah and his family are not as adept at managing neither cash nor real estate. “It is still painful that we will no longer have land for agriculture,” he told Express. Studies carried out at the Srisailam and Lower Manair dam projects in the united Andhra Pradesh area, have also confirmed that in the long run, a land-based resettlement — meaning a “land-for-land” approach — may be more beneficial since land is the key to reestablishment and contributes to cultural security. In this case, the land provided by the government is residential and different from the agricultural land taken away from the oustees.

Besides, a sudden influx of cash among traditional communities is known to have severe side effects on the lifestyle of a population, giving them a false impression of wealthiness.

As a result, gambling and drinking can increase to unprecedented levels, as it did in case of the Tamang community of Markhu, Nepal.

A displaced person may find it difficult to acquire comparable land with the compensation money because of limited land market or higher value of land in the relocated area, where prices can double or even triple almost overnight.

And the costs for relocating, transporting, salvaging building materials, and so on also add to the financial strain on the resettlers.

A resident of Thoguta’s Banjarually village, Alwala Mallaiah also has three sons, with a total compensation of nearly Rs 1 crore, told Express, “It would still have been better if the government had purchased one acre of agricultural land in the neighbouring village.” Meanwhile, the other oustees nodded in agreement.

Oustees felicitate officials with shawls

Mallanna Sagar oustees on Tuesday felicitated with garlands and shawls, the officials who came to distribute compensation cheques in Pallepahad village. Collectors D Krishna Bhasker and P Venkatram Reddy of Siddipet and Rajanna Sircilla respectively arrived for the distribution of compensation cheques

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp