TRS working president KT Rama Rao urges Sushma Swaraj to help Telangana man stuck in Abu Dhabi

TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted the request after a video of the man from Karimnagar district went viral.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help a man from Telangana reportedly stuck in Abu Dhabi.

Rama Rao tweeted the request after a video of the man from Karimnagar district went viral. The victim was seen pleading the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader to help him return to India.

In the video shot in a desert, the man is seen with camels of his employer. He said he was facing hell at the hands of his employer and did not know what to do.

The man, who had gone to Abu Dhabi with his family two years ago, claimed that he had to look after 100 camels of his employer. He alleged that the employer physically tortured him for death of one of the camels. The employer was also denying him food and not even paying the wages.

He said he was not even allowed to go home when his mother passed away. He said his wife and son were in a hospital but the employer was not allowing him to visit them.

While the man stated that he is working in an area about 20 km from Abu Dhabi, Indian Ambassador in the United Arab Emirates Navdeep Suri tweeted that this pertained to Saudi Arabia. Suri said that the Indian embassy in Riyadh was responding.

Sushma Swaraj TRS KT Rama Rao Telangana Abu Dhabi

