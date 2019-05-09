Ambitious move: Anganwadi teachers to become village ‘protection officers’

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to undertake an ambitious training of over 35,700 Anganwadi teachers across the State to transform them into village-level ‘protection officers’. These workers would now be creating awareness among children about Childline helplines and about Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The decision was taken in the wake of Hajipur serial murders and rapes case of three girls. Following which, the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare took cognisance and decided to start the training programme for Anganwadis and the self-help groups to equip them with basics of child protection.

“The process would be initiated with Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district wherein Anganwadi supervisors and women from a self-help group, Indra Kranti will be roped in to create awareness among children,” officials from the The Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), said.

“Anganwadis provide a large network for the department and can be developed as a village-level resource centre. If these workers are given a know-how into tackling issues of abuse by identifying, reporting and rehabilitation, then it would be easier to ensure safety of children,’’ the official said.



Meanwhile, the District Child Protection Units (DCPU) in all 31 districts will be undertaking a vulnerability mapping which would be like a situational analysis into child sexual abuse.