Home States Telangana

Special panel to educate farmers about Pink bollworm

The principal secretary said the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University has come up with an action plan for the management of PBW in BT Cotton, in anticipation of an infestation

Published: 09th May 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Principal Secretary C Partha Sarathi on Wednesday directed district collectors in the State to constitute a committee, under the leadership of joint collectors, to educate farmers about the pink bollworm (PBW) that have infested the BT Cotton crop and ways to deal with it. 

“Cotton is an important crop in the State and the area under it is increasing every year. During 2018-19, an area of about 18.20 lakh hectares was covered and the ensuing year also it may be the same,” the principal secretary said. 

Partha Sarathi noted that BT Cotton (Bollguard-II) covers most of this area, and the pink bollworm has grown resistant to BT Toxins (Cry1AC + Cry2AB) in this crop over the years.

“This has become a serious concern in Central and Southern cotton-growing States. Consequently, severe infestations have been observed in some States such as Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh,” he said. 

The principal secretary said the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University has come up with an action plan for the management of PBW in BT Cotton, in anticipation of an infestation. 

“All district collectors are requested to constitute a monitoring team in each district under the chairmanship of joint collectors. These teams would have officials from the department of agriculture. They shall organise awareness programmes for farmers on best practices and precautionary measures, he said in a letter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp