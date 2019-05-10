KCR did not vote as he has no faith in democracy: Renuka Chowdhury

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress leader and former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao preferred not to cast his vote in the local body elections as he has no faith in democracy.

Speaking to media at Congress party office here, she said Chandrasekhar Rao instead of casting his vote, went on a ‘joy tour’ to Kerala, giving priority to his political future.Renuka, who contested on Congress ticket from Khammam constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, also demanded Rao to step down as he has no right continue as the Chief Minister.

Referring to Intermediate exam fiasco, she said: “Rao has time to visit Kerala and other places. But he doesn’t have time to console families of the students who committed suicide due to the Intermediate exam results goof-up. More than 20 students have died, but the Chief Minister did not visit their houses. He has not even announced exgratia for the families of the students.”