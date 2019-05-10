Home States Telangana

Telangana: Crucial Guntakal-Kallur railway line works completed

Furthermore, the doubling of this section will be helpful to run more number of freight trains seamlessly.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Guntakal-Kallur, an important 41 km bypass single rail line that serves as the shortest route for trains from Delhi, Mumbai and Secunderabad towards Bengaluru, had to face severe congestion due to over-saturation of routes.

The successful completion of the doubling of Guntakal-Khaderpet section should take care of this congestion. Previously the trains were running with more than the actual section capacity at 124 per cent.
The 34-km Guntakal-Khaderpet section was completed and commissioned on May 8 with the running of goods train on the newly constructed double line.

The project was sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 41 km with an estimated cost of Rs 323 crore. The first phase of doubling the Guntakal-Khaderpet section for a distance of 23 km was completed in September 2018 followed by the recent 11 km stretch of Guntakal-Gulapalyamu. The stations that have been facilitated by the doubling works are Guntakal, Hanuman station (halt station) Gulapalyamu, Venkatampalle, Kalluru and Khaderpet. It also serves as an alternative route for Guntakal-Gooty section, which is also over-saturated.

Furthermore, the doubling of this section will be helpful to run more number of freight trains seamlessly. Also, the construction of high-level platforms at Hanuman, Gulapalyamu, Venkatampalle, Khaderpet Stations are under progress.

