Telangana: Water from Narayanpur to reach Jurala soon

HYDERABAD: As requested by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, irrigation officials in Karnataka on Thursday started releasing water from Narayanpur dam to Jurala in Telangana.“The discharge rate at 2pm (on Thursday) was 8,000 cusecs,” officials said. It will take three to four days for the water to reach Jurala.

“The superintending engineer at Jurala has informed us that authorities at Narayanpur Dam are releasing 8,000 cusesc of water from spillways. The water will pass through Gugal and Girijapur barrages before it can reach Jurala. If there is no stoppage at these places, the water may reach Jurala in just three days,” said Sridhar Rao Deshpandem, OSD (Irrigation) to the Chief Minister, in a release.

It may be recalled that the chief minister requested his Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy to release 3tmcft water from Narayanapur to Jurala, towards drinking water needs. The Karnataka Chief Minister consented to release 2.5 tmc and he informed the same to Chandrasekhar Rao on May 3 in a phone call. Accordingly, Karnataka released water from Almatti to Narayanpur. From Narayanapur, the State’s officials on Wednesday night started releasing water at the rate of 500 cusecs. The discharge was further increased to 8,000 cusecs on Thursday.