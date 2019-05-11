Home States Telangana

WATCH | Telangana Congress leaders Hanumantha Rao, Nagesh Mudiraj publicly clash over chair

The commotion broke out during a meeting organised by the opposition parties at Indira Park to protest goof-up by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Examination in results declared.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

KCR Biopic

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao. (File)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: In a huge embarrassment to the Congress at an opposition protest meet here on Saturday, senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao clashed with another leader publicly and collapsed during a fight over a chair.

Former member of Rajya Sabha Hanumantha Rao and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesman M. Nagesh pushed each other on the dais in the presence of AICC General Secretary and in-charge of party affairs R.C. Khuntia and leaders of various opposition parties.

The commotion broke out during a meeting organised by the opposition parties at Indira Park to protest goof-up by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Examination in results declared.

Rao, who was holding the mike to invite leaders on the stage, took objection to Nagesh occupying a chair meant for Khuntia. A heated exchange ensued between the two and soon they started pushing each other even as other leaders tried to pacify them.

In the melee, Nagesh collapsed on the ground. He stood up and pushed Rao, who too fell down leaving the leaders and other protestors in shock.

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and others intervened to bring the situation under control.

Khuntia, state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders took a serious view of the incident.

The day-long protest meeting was called by the Congress and other opposition parties over the bungling by the Board of Intermediate Education in the results of Intermediate (11th and 12th standard).

The parties had also invited parents of 22 students who committed suicide over the failure in the exams. The opposition has blamed the government for the suicides and demanded compensation for their families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Opposition protest meet V Hanumantha Rao Nagesh Mudiraj Telangana Congress leaders scuffle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp