K Chandrasekhar Rao may meet DMK chief MK Stalin on May 13 

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday left for Tamil Nadu, where he is likely to meet DMK Chief M K Stalin and hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country.

He would first visit Tiruchirappalli, official sources said.

Rao would also possibly meet Stalin in Chennai Monday,they said.

The TRS supremo had stepped up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties and recently met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had earlier said that KCR would call on Stalin at his residence in Chennai on May 13.