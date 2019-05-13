Home States Telangana

Four days after being rammed by police vehicle, three-year-old Pranitha succumbs to injuries

P Pranitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After battling for life for four days, three-year-old Pranitha succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Sunday at Kamineni Hospital here. She had sustained critical injuries after a police vehicle from Rachakonda Commissionerate hit her when she and her father were sleeping under a tree near the Yadagirigutta temple.

Kamineni Hospital, where Pranitha was undergoing treatment for the last four days, witnessed poignant scenes, and additional police forces were deployed there from the early hours of Sunday, just in case there was trouble.

After Pranitha was declared dead by doctors around 4.30 am and her body handed over to her family, they had to take the body to the Osmania Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The body was then returned to the family and taken to their residence at Saidabad, under the watchful eyes of police personnel.

Pranitha’s relatives suspected that the girl died on Thursday, but the hospital announced her death four days later under pressure from the police.

The hospital authorities, however, denied this allegation. Dr Prasad Rao, medical superintendent of Kamineni Hospital, said that from the time the girl was admitted, her condition remained the same, with no signs of improvement. “A blunt injury in the abdomen, a severe head injury, leading to massive bleeding, led to her death,” he said.

