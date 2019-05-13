Home States Telangana

Over 92 per cent students pass Telangana Class 10 exam

Among the districts, Jagityal topped with 99.30 per cent students passing. Hyderabad stood last with 89.09 per cent.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: More than 92 per cent of the students have passed Class 10 examination in Telangana. The results were declared on Monday.

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) announced that 92.43 per cent students cleared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams held in March.

A total of 506,202 students appeared in the examination.

Girls outperformed boys with pass percentage of 93.68. The figure for boys was 91.18 per cent.

Secretary of Education B. Janardhan Reddy said the overall pass percentage had gone up by 8.65 over previous year. As many as 4,374 schools had cent per cent results.

He announced that advanced supplementary examination will be held from June 10 to 24.

The authorities took extra precautions in declaring SSC results in view of the huge row triggered by goof-up in the results of Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) exams last month.

TSBSE took various steps to re-verify the results before announcing. The results of students who failed in one subject or marked absent were thoroughly checked. Officials said a five-layer scrutiny process was put in place to ensure that there were no glitches.

The education department also decided to conduct counselling for students and parents to prevent suicides by students. All schools were asked to hold counselling sessions to instil confidence among students.

At least 22 students committed suicide and massive protests by opposition, student bodies and parents broke out over the bungling by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in evaluation of answer scripts and errors in processing and tabulation of mark sheets.

BIE announced the Intermediate results on April 18. Of 9.74 lakh students who appeared in the exams held in February-March, 3.28 lakh failed to obtain pass marks. However, glaring glitches by BIE and an IT company hired by the Board triggered unrest among students.

Massive protests forced the government to announce free re-verification of answer sheets of all 3.28 lakh students who had failed in the exams. This process is currently underway.

