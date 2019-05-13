What’s he drinking, asks Asadudidn Owaisi on PM Modi’s ‘cloud’ theory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Kya tonic peetain hain (What tonic do you drink)?” AIMIM chief Asadudidn Owaisi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the latter in an interview said that he had convinced experts to go through with the Balakot airstrike on an overcast night as he had thought that the clouds would help aircraft escape the Pakistani radar.

Reacting to a tweet by the BJP’s official Twitter handle (since been deleted), Owaisi said,

Sir Sir @PMOIndia aapto ghazab ke Expert hain ,sir request hai CHOWKIDAR remove kardijiye aur Air Chief Marshal & Pradhan ......Kya tonic peeta hain aapke Batwa mein har department Ka FORMULA hai except Jobs,Economy,Industrial Growth,Agrarian problems (keep it up Mitro) https://t.co/wl561Jp1nI — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 11, 2019

He added, “Aapke batwa mein har department ka formula hai except jobs, economy, industrial growth, agrarian problems.”