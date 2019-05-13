Home States Telangana

What’s he drinking, asks Asadudidn Owaisi on PM Modi’s ‘cloud’ theory

PM in an interview had said that he convinced experts to go through with the Balakot airstrike on an overcast night as he had thought that the clouds would help aircraft escape the Pakistani radar.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Kya tonic peetain hain (What tonic do you drink)?” AIMIM chief Asadudidn Owaisi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the latter in an interview said that he had convinced experts to go through with the Balakot airstrike on an overcast night as he had thought that the clouds would help aircraft escape the Pakistani radar.

Reacting to a tweet by the BJP’s official Twitter handle (since been deleted), Owaisi said,

He added, “Aapke batwa mein har department ka formula hai except jobs, economy, industrial growth, agrarian problems.”

