Last phase of MPTC, ZPTC polls today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ordinary elections to ZPTC and MPTC segments will conclude on Monday. Polling will be held in a total of 9,494 polling stations at 161 ZPTC and 1,738 MPTC segments.

In all, there are 741 ZPTC hopefuls — 161 Telangana Rashtra Samithi, 158 Congress, 124 Bharatiya Janata Party, 25 CPI(M), 53 Telugu Desam Party, 17 CPI and 158 Independents.

Similarly, there are 5,726 candidates staking claim to 1,738 MPTC seats. Of them, 1,691 are from Congress, 1,527 TRS, 815 BJP, 115 TDP and 1,280 Independents.

The first and second phase of the ordinary elections were held on May 6 and May 10, respectively. Counting of votes polled in all phases has been scheduled for May 27.

Security arrangements

State police department had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident at any polling station. The polling process itself will be recorded and made available through webcasting.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has noted the first two phases were concluded peacefully. It hopes the last one too will be just as incident-free. Once the election is over, staff deputed to polling duties will be trained on how to proceed with counting for May 27.