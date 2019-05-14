Plea submitted on mosque razing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Majilis Bachao Tehrkeek on Monday submitted two petitions to the State Minorities Commission, regarding the demolition of a mosque in Amberpet and the custodial death of a trader from Uttar Pradesh in Warangal. In its petition on the mosque demolition, MBT blamed GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore for the incident.

MBT demanded the Minorities Commission to serve notices and register criminal case against Kishore, asking for explanation regarding the issue. It also demanded the Commission to visit the site.

The second petition, which the MBT along with the kin of the deceased Abdul Mannan, who was allegedly picked up by the Warangal police, Mohammed Arif, urged the authorities to conduct an enquiry into the issue.