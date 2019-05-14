Telangana Congress announces candidates for Assembly bypolls

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The Congress party on Monday announced the name of candidates for the ensuing bye-elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Congress leaders Enagala Venkatram Reddy will be contesting from Warangal, Komatireddy Laxmi from Nalgonda and Uday Mohan Reddy from Ranga Reddy seats respectively.

The seats fell vacant due to the resignation of Patnam Narender Reddy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and Konda Muralidhar Rao from Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, and Warangal Local Authorities' constituencies respectively last year.

The polling for all three seats will be held on May 31 from 8 am to 4 pm. The results will be declared on June 3.