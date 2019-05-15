Home States Telangana

Election marathon in Telangana brings basic facilities to government schools

Year after year, academic sessions start and end, but schoolchildren continue to suffer with lack of infrastructure as basic as toilets, drinking water and benches.

A file photo of TRS leader Harish Rao casts his vote for the Lok Sabha elections in Siddipet in a school. (Photo | EPS)

MAHABUBNAGAR: “Forty school girls stand in line for toilet” -- “Lack of facilities in government schools” -- “Children carry their own water to school” -- these are some of the most common headlines splashed across newspapers, which almost always fail to garner any response from officials responsible for providing these facilities to children.

Year after year, academic sessions start and end, but schoolchildren continue to suffer with lack of infrastructure as basic as toilets, drinking water and benches. But thanks to a marathon of elections in the State -- which started in December last year with the Assembly polls and will continue till May this year when the Lok Sabha elections end -- at least some of these facilities have been made available at government schools, which constitute a major chunk of government buildings which become polling stations during elections.

The Mahbubnagar district administration undertook multiple renovations works in schools across Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet districts ahead of the poll season. The schools also chipped in and toilets were constructed in at least 37 schools and renovated in 99 others.

For the differently-abled voters, the district administration has constructed ramps in at least 408 schools, which will also be useful for the differently-abled children studying in these schools. Then there were other schools with their power supplies cut off after the school did not have enough funds to pay the bills.
However, the election season saw the officials restoring the electrical connections to these schools. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which were held in the peak of the summer season this year, 1,072 fans were provided to 120 schools in Mahbubnagar.

Too young to vote, but kids benefit

Ahead of the LS polls, which were held in the peak of the summer season this year, 1,072 fans were provided to 120 schools in Mahbubnagar, 62 in Maddur, 60 in Jadcherla and 65 in Dhanvada

